Corporation removes roadside sand at night

Mayor N.P. Jegan and Corporation Commissioner T. Charushree inaugurating roadside clean-up in Thoothukudi on Saturday. | Photo Credit: N. RAJESH

The Thoothukudi Corporation has removed roadside sand accumulated to a stretch of about one kilometre on main thoroughfares at a ‘night cleaning operation ‘on Saturday.

Following complaints from motorists that the sand on the roadsides posed a threat to the two-wheeler riders and also reduced the carriage space, Mayor N.P. Jagan and Commissioner T. Charushree inspected the spots with officials.

As Thoothukudi-Palayamkottai Road, VOC Road and others witnessed heavy traffic during day, the authorities decided to clean up the sand at night.

On Saturday night, the Mayor launched the cleaning activity at 9 p.m. in the presence of the officials along the 3rd mile to Sub-Collector office.

After about six hours, the workers lifted at least 40 loads of sand and dumped them on stretches like Mayyawadi which were identified as low-lying areas, where there were complaints of rainwater logging and stagnation.

As the sand accumulated was so much that the workers could clear to a stretch of a kilometre at night, officials said.

The City Health Officer Arun Kumar said that the Corporation had been conducting mass cleaning on second and fourth Saturdays. The sand removal may give a big relief to the students who cycled to their schools during peak hours. From now on, they will get more carriage space and there would not be any hindrance, officials said.

A total of 50 workers were engaged at the night cleaning operation which ended at 3 a.m.