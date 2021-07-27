Corporation postpones auction for many categories

27 July 2021 23:30 IST

The civic body cites law and order situation

Madurai

The Madurai Corporation postponed the auction process for several categories which are leased to private people, including parking lots, citing 'law and order' situation.

A senior official from the revenue wing of the Corporation said that the auction was stopped a few minutes after the commencement of the process in MADITSSIA hall.

According to a Government Order, categories that each category, which are leased to private people, go through the auction process once in every three years.

This time, the Corporation had planned to auction 63 categories to the private people on Tuesday. It included parking lots, public toilets, shops and weekly markets.

The participants indicated interest in only 47 out of the 63 categories. A total of 163 people had shown interest to participate in the auction process for the 47 categories.

The official said that the auction process was postponed as there was a report from the police that the auction would cause a probable law and order situation. "A problem emerged during the auction process that was conducted by the Corporation three years back. So, it was decided to postpone this year's auction process," said the official.

The auction process again be postponed to a particular date after consulting the police. Police personnel were posted near the MADITSSIA hall on Tuesday to monitor the auction process.