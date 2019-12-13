Corporation plans Miyawaki method to raise saplings

Madurai Corporation plans to plant saplings at 25 spots across the city using Miyawaki method, a Japanese technique used to raise dense forests.

The move was initiated after the trees planted using Miyawaki method at the Corporation Commissioner’s residence, Zone 2 office of the Corporation and Special Needs Park of the Corporation proved to be successful. Under this method, the plant growth is fast and the foliage denser. The Miyawaki technique also ensures better biodiversity.

Using this method, the Corporation plans to plant about 100 trees at parks, sewage treatment plants, micro composting centres and Corporation ward offices.