Corporation officials seal 18 shops for non-payment of rent in Dindigul

February 22, 2023 07:57 pm | Updated 07:57 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Corporation officials seal a shop at Kamarajar Bus Stand in Dindigul on Wednesday for non-payment of rent.

Corporation officials seal a shop at Kamarajar Bus Stand in Dindigul on Wednesday for non-payment of rent. | Photo Credit: Karthikeyan G

Dindigul Corporation officials on Wednesday sealed 18 shops at Kamaraj Bus Stand and flower market as their owners failed to pay rent with arrears. The shops, selling snacks and flowers, were housed in buildings owned by the civic body and they were sealed with police protection.

The Corporation served notices asking the tenants to pay rent arrears, but as they failed to clear the dues, the authority was forced to act, said Commissioner S. Sivasubramanian. The total dues from the shop owners stand at ₹27 lakh in the current financial year.

The sealing of shops was necessitated to improve the finances of the civic body as per a resolution passed in its council meeting, Mr. Sivasubramanian said, adding 10 more shops would be sealed on Thursday.

