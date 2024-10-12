GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Corporation of Madurai announces discount on property tax payments made before Oct 31

Published - October 12, 2024 07:30 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

The Corporation of Madurai has announced a discount of 5% to tax-payers for remitting the second half of the 2024-25 taxes before October 31. In a press note issued here on Saturday, it stated that the Corporation had been receiving the taxes under multiple heads, including property tax, water tax, underground drainage tax and others. For the benefit of tax-payers, the tax collection centres are open in different parts of the 100 wards. Online payment facility is also there. In a bid to intensify the collection before the month-end, the officials had announced the 5% discount on the tax amount with a maximum ceiling of ₹5,000. Hence, the public can make use of the opportunity and remit the tax before the due date and get benefitted through the discount, the release added.

