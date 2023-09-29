Corporation Junior Engineer held on graft charge in Madurai

September 29, 2023 07:56 pm | Updated 07:56 pm IST

A Junior Engineer of Madurai Corporation, D. Vijayakumar, was arrested by vigilance and anti-corruption sleuths while accepting ₹10,000 bribe money from a resident to clean underground drainage water stagnant in front of his house, on Friday.

According to DVAC sources, a resident, K. Ganesan, had approached the junior engineer attached to the office of Assistant Engineer, Ward 56 of the Corporation, to clean the sewage water stagnant in front of his house.

However, Vijayakumar had demanded ₹10,000 bribe amount for executing the cleaning work.

Based on the complaint of Ganesan, DVAC Deputy Superintendent of Police M. Sathyaseelan and Inspector of Police Suriyakala laid a trap at his office on Friday evening and arrested him while he was accepting the money.

Further investigation is under way.

