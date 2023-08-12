Corporation joins hands with SBI to give small loans to roadside vendors

August 12, 2023 10:27 pm | Updated 10:27 pm IST - MADURAI

For the first time, the Madurai Corporation conducted camps in five places in the city on Saturday to extend small loans to registered roadside vendors through State Bank of India.

The officials at the Corporation said there were about 2,000 roadside vendors — 450 of them from Bypass Road and 165 from Karimedu fish market — registered in the city limits. “We expect around 1,200 to 1,500 people to benefit from the camps,” a senior official said.

Following requests from the vendors, Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth organised the camps and directed Corporation officials to assist small vendors to get loans. The official further said the loans were given to the vendors who sold fruits, vegetables, fish, etc., and operated small idli shops on pavements.

Since they could not give any security, the vendors borrowed from private moneylenders and had to pay exorbitant rates of interest. To prevent them from falling prey to the moneylenders, the government stepped in.

The moneylenders also threatened and humiliated the borrowers in the event of non-repayment on time, which sometimes led to all types of criminal offences.

With the Government of India’s initiative ‘PMSVANidhi’ under the National Urban Livelihood Mission, the vendors who had registered themselves with the authorities became eligible to get loans. The first time, the bank would give them ₹10,000 each. On prompt repayment, the beneficiaries could get ₹20,000 for the second time and the loan amount went up to ₹50,000, the official added.

On Saturday, the Corporation and the SBI issued application forms to eligible vendors and after scrutiny/verification of the filled-in applications, the advance would be credited to their accounts in about 10-15 days.

The places where the camps were held included Anna Maligai, CMR Road and Tirupparankundram. The Mayor launched the camp at Periyar bus stand and Commissioner K.J. Praveen Kumar inaugurated it at Anna Maligai, officials said.