Corporation introduces online registration for vaccination

Madurai

Madurai Corporation has introduced online registration for COVID-19 vaccination for the frontline workers, who are aged between 18 and 44, from 6 p.m. on Friday.

A press release from the Corporation said that drivers, employees of business units, distributors of newspapers, milk packets, and vegetables, doctors and other practitioners of the medical field, government employees, and bank staff aged between 18 and 44 are given preference for COVID-19 vaccination.

Those aged above 45 can get their COVID-19 vaccination without even registering online.

The beneficiaries aged between 18 and 44 can register at www.maduraicorporation.co.in by submitting their details, including name, age, gender, date of birth, contact number, and their medical history. The beneficiaries will receive a message regarding confirmation of their registration.

Following this, the beneficiaries will receive a message on their mobile phones regarding their token number, place, date, and time which have been allotted for them for their COVID-19 vaccination.

Those who cannot register online for their vaccination can book their slots on the camps between 3 p.m. and 5 p.m.

COVID-19 vaccination camps will be held daily at Elango Corporation Higher Secondary School, Urban Primary Health Centre at Thideer Nagar, UPHC at Ansari Nagar, K. Pudur and Munichalai.

Vaccination camps will be held on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays at Government Panchayat Union Middle School at Mudakkathan, Madurai Corporation Primary School at Fatima Nagar, Madurai Corporation Middle School at Uthangudi, Mamimegalai Corporation Higher Secondary School on Kamarajar Salai, Corporation Kambar Higher Secondary School at Subramaniyapuram, and Corporation Higher Secondary School at Tirunagar.

Camps will be held on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Saturdays at Corporation Primary School at Vilangudi, Spartanns Matriculation School at Naganakulam, Government Higher Secondary School at Avaniapuram, Corporation Higher Secondary School at Thavuttusandhai and Corporation Primary School at Muthupatti.

In other UPHCs, differently-abled persons, lactating mothers and their husbands, pregnant women and their husbands can get COVID-19 vaccination without any prior registration.