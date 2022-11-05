Corporation healthcare workers lauded for their untiring service during COVID-19 pandemic

Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth honouring healthcare staff at the centenary celebrations of Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Public Health and Preventive Medicine in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: G. MOORTHY

The unwavering service and passion of the staff and frontline workers of the Directorate of Public Health, especially while tackling challenges during COVID-19, were remarkable, said Mayor Indirani Ponvasanth on Saturday.

She was speaking at the centenary celebrations of Tamil Nadu’s Directorate of Public Health (DPH) and Preventive Medicine held in Madurai.

The Mayor added that it is a significant milestone for the DPH and appreciated the health officials and workers for their involvement in taking primary healthcare to people at the grassroot levels.

“The performances put up by the DPH staff were amazing as well aimed at creating awareness of vaccination, getting timely doctor’s help etc., which is commendable,” said Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, Corporation Commissioner.

He said that he deemed it to be an honour to work along with such passionate staff and added that steps would be taken to improve the sanitation score of the city.

Deputy Mayor T. Nagarajan lauded how they wore Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) kits for hours together only to serve people even by putting their lives at risk.

City Health Officer S. Vinoth Kumar elaborated on the rich history of DPH since its inception and highlighted its achievements over the years. He noted that the torchlight for the centenary celebrations was received at Madurai on Friday amidst much fanfare.

Further, the Mayor and the Commissioner presented awards to around 100 retired healthcare staff, including doctors, health officers and inspectors, nurses, pharmacist etc., as well as 550 winners of various competitions held as part of the celebrations.

The ‘Kalpana Chawla’ Award for Courage and Daring Enterprise was presented to the family of the late Dr P. Shanmuga Priya, a medical officer at the Annuppanadi Primary Health Centre, who succumbed to the COVID-19 virus while on duty.

Senthil Ganesan, a lab technician, who has donated blood nearly 46 times, was also felicitated.

One of the awardees S. Selva Silambumani said that it is an honour to have served people for 33 years. “Hailing from a small village, it feels satisfying to have been a tool in making healthcare accessible to the poor,” she said.

Deputy Director of Health Services Arjun Kumar, Zonal Chairpersons S. Vasuki, A. Saravana Bhuvaneswari, V. Suvitha, and M. Mukesh Sharma, Chairperson of Public Health Committee D. Jeyaraj, Assistant City Health Officer S. Dinesh Kumar and others were present.