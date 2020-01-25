Corporation has sold three tonnes of plastic to relay roads

MADURAI

Madurai Corporation sold a total of three tonnes of seized banned plastic material to Indian Roads Congress (IRC) in Dindigul for laying roads.

Since the plastic ban took effect from January 2019, the Corporation officials have been raiding and seizing banned plastic products. According to the officials, a total of 24 tonnes of banned plastic material has been seized till date and correspondingly a fine of around ₹35 lakh has been imposed.

Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan said that seized plastic materials will be given to cement companies and will also be used for laying roads.

“Laying of plastic roads using the seized products is an effective way to dispose of the stock,” he said.

City Health Officer S. Senthil said that each kilogram of plastic is sold at ₹5.

“We are also planning to sell around four tonnes of seized plastic to IRC within a week,” he said.

An official from the Health Department also said that the officials are approaching cement companies to sell the remaining tonnes of seized plastic.

Plastic roads are durable, pothole-free and can withstand heavy load. In Madurai, earlier plastic materials were used to relay Bharathi Ula Road.