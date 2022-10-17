Corporation gets ready to tackle northeast monsoon

Identification of rainwater stagnation prone areas in the city and desilting stormwater drain and water channels will be taken up ahead of northeast monsoon, said Mayor V. Indrani Ponvasanth on Monday.

She chaired a meeting along with Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon to take stock of monsoon preparedness.

Vehicles and equipment such as super sucker machines for clearing rainwater and sewage, generators, electric motors, manhole lids, fogging machines and sand bags for every ward will be provided, stated a press release.

Encroachments on lakes, kanmois, channels would be removed immediately and trees that might tend to fall due to heavy showers must be cut down.

Further, steps to strengthen the bunds of kanmois, tanks and ooranis under the maintenance of the Public Works Department would be taken up jointly.

Preparedness must be ensured to immediately pump out stagnated rainwater in Thathaneri subway, Girder bridge and other similar places, the officials said.

Overhead water tanks must be kept clean and drinking water must be adequately chlorinated before distribution through pipelines.

In case of floods, it was discussed to jointly work with the district administration, Fire and Rescue Service personnel and Disaster Response Force. Keeping adequate and alert field workers must be ensured, even to work at night, was mandated in the meeting.

Further, schools, anganwadi centres and marriage halls must be kept ready to accommodate people in cases of emergencies.

Later, a team headed by the Mayor inspected Sellur tank and Sellur 60-feet road where laying of underground drainage system is under way.

City Engineer A. Lakshmanan, City Health Officer S. Vinoth Kumar and others were present.