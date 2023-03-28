ADVERTISEMENT

Corporation gets new vehicles to clear blockages in drainage system

March 28, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:22 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth flagging of new desilting vehicles in Madurai on Tuesday.

The Madurai Corporation has received 12 new vehicles, which have in-built machines that would remove sand particles stuck in the drainage system in the 100 wards.

Flagging off the vehicles in the presence of Corporation Commissioner Simranjeet Singh Kahlon, zone chairpersons, councillors and senior officials from the Corporation, Mayor Indrani Ponvasanth said that the new vehicles would help the conservancy staff to remove the blockages in the UGD or other points with ease.

She hoped the problems of sewer lines overflowing on the roads or along pavements in any parts of Madurai city due to blockages underneath the pipes would be a thing of the past as the new vehicles, which are fitted with the machines could desilt and also grab the sand particles with in-built bucket and ensure that the sewage flow was uninterrupted.

The Mayor said that as part of improving the functioning of solid waste management, the government has earmarked funds towards the Smart City initiative. The new machines, she hoped, would be helpful to clear blockages at a faster pace and plug the holes, especially in low-lying areas.

The Corporation already has three sucking machines, which could clear the encroachments in UGD lines. The newly purchased vehicles (desilting machines) could segregate sand particles in the sewer lines was an added feather in the cap to improve the solid waste management system.

