Corporation forcing us to vacate houses, say residents

MADURAI

Residents of Nethaji Nagar in Vandiyur (Ward 32) said the Corporation was forcing them to move away from an area where they had been living for over 40 years.

The residents, who petitioned Collector T.S. Rajasekar on Monday, said they were being forced to move out of their houses though no proper notice was issued. “The Corporation claims that we have been living on poromboke land. If that is the case, why did they let us settle? Give us pattas instead,” said P. Selvi, a long-time resident of the area.

M. Veerammal, a resident of the area for 30 years, said she had access to all facilities, including electricity and water supply. “We have been paying all taxes to the Corporation for the past many years. The local body suddenly wants to snatch away our land. We fail to understand why,” she said.

She said about 40 families were allotted plots of land under Kalaignar Housing Scheme in Othakadai. Despite many representations with the officials, the solution eluded them. “We only need a house, nothing else,” she said.

A Corporation engineer said he was unaware of any such eviction attempts by the Corporation.