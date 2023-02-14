Corporation flooded with petitions for regular, sufficient drinking water supply

February 14, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

As drinking water supply to residents has dwindled with the onset of summer, the Corporation’s grievance redress meet held here on Tuesday witnessed the submission of petitions by the residents seeking regular and sufficient drinking water supply.

A group of petitioners said over 200 families living in Kurinji Nagar in Chathram Puthukkulam village for the past six years were being given drinking water through lorries as this area under ward 1 of Tirunelveli Corporation being represented by Deputy Mayor K.R. Raju had not been given drinking water connections despite several petitions submitted to the urban civic body.

Even though the residents sent petitions to Chief Minister’s Special Cell, no step had been taken to provide drinking water to Kurinji Nagar residents.

“When we were promised that Kurinji Nagar would be covered under the Ariyanayagipuram Combined Drinking Water Scheme meant for Tirunelveli Corporation, the promise was not fulfilled. So, the residents are now buying drinking water from private suppliers as the drinking water being given through tankers once a week is not sufficient for the residents,” said N. Chandra of Kurinji Nagar, one of the petitioners.

The petitioners also said the residents had jointly donated 1,114.60 square metre land to the Corporation Commissioner for creating infrastructure facilities including drinking water, roads and streetlights. However, none of these facilities have been created in Kurinji Nagar so far.

“Since the Corporation is implementing ‘Smart City’ programme for augmenting infrastructure facilities, the urban civic body should include Kurinji Nagar also under this ongoing development programme,” said H. Vasantha, another petitioner.

With similar demand, a group of residents from Oordaiyarpuram in ward 14 with empty pots gathered at Corporation administrative office and submitted petition to the Mayor. They said the 1,500-odd families in Oordaiyarpuram had been neglected by the Corporation without basic amenities including insufficient supply of drinking water and badly maintained public toilets. Besides carrying out maintenance works in the sanitary complexes, the Corporation administration should ensure regular and sufficient supply of drinking water to the residents of Oorudaiyarpuram, they said.

A group of residents from Thiyagaraja Nagar under ward 55 too submitted a petition pressing for regular drinking water supply.

Members of Manithaneya Jananayaga Katchi staged demonstration on the Corporation premises demanding the immediate opening of the Tirunelveli Junction bus-stand which has been reconstructed under the ‘Smart City’ programme.

Condemning the inadequate supply of drinking water to Sindhupoondurai in Junction, a group of residents, carrying empty pots, gathered to stage road roko on Madurai Road. However, the agitation was postponed after the senior citizens of this area unanimously decided to submit petition to the Corporation officials to press their demand.

“If the demand is not met, the residents will stage road roko on busy Madurai Road,” they said.