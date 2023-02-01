Corporation engineer suspended a day before his superannuation

February 01, 2023 07:33 pm | Updated 07:33 pm IST - THOOTHUKUDI

Thoothukudi Corporation Executive Engineer Ashokan was placed under suspension by Commissioner of Municipal Administration P. Ponniah on Monday, a day before his superannuation on Tuesday (January 31). “A case was registered against Ashokan by the Directorate of Vigilance and Anti-Corruption for amassing wealth disproportionate to his known sources of income when he was working in Salem Corporation. The case is still pending. Hence, he was placed under suspension,” sources in the Corporation said.