Corporation employees stage protest demanding transfer of Law Officer

April 26, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MADURAI

A Corporation employee fainted in the office due to alleged mistreatment of the Law Officer, which led to a protest at the Corporation headquarters here on Wednesday evening.

Members of the Madurai Corporation All Employees Association staged a protest demanding the transfer of Law Officer Siva Backiyam for having allegedly made one Praveenkumar, a Junior Assistant, stand outside the Law section as punishment over a petty matter.

“After standing there for over two hours, he fell unconscious and was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment,” said the association’s district president S. Murugeswari.

She said the official is known for ill-treating employees and even snatching away mobile phones of employees during work hours. The members claimed that she was “not qualified” for the post as she obtained law degree through “wrong means.” “A representation to transfer her will be submitted to the Commissioner and the Mayor,” she said, adding that Mr. Praveenkumar’s condition is said to be stable.