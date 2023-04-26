ADVERTISEMENT

Corporation employees stage protest demanding transfer of Law Officer

April 26, 2023 09:08 pm | Updated 09:21 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

A Corporation employee fainted in the office due to alleged mistreatment of the Law Officer, which led to a protest at the Corporation headquarters here on Wednesday evening.

Members of the Madurai Corporation All Employees Association staged a protest demanding the transfer of Law Officer Siva Backiyam for having allegedly made one Praveenkumar, a Junior Assistant, stand outside the Law section as punishment over a petty matter.

“After standing there for over two hours, he fell unconscious and was rushed to Government Rajaji Hospital for treatment,” said the association’s district president S. Murugeswari.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the official is known for ill-treating employees and even snatching away mobile phones of employees during work hours. The members claimed that she was “not qualified” for the post as she obtained law degree through “wrong means.” “A representation to transfer her will be submitted to the Commissioner and the Mayor,” she said, adding that Mr. Praveenkumar’s condition is said to be stable.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US