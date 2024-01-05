Corporation disconnects water pipeline, UGD line of two premises on Bypass Road in Madurai for failure to pay tax dues of over ₹ 2 crore

January 05, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Madurai

The drinking water pipelines and underground drainage systems for two premises were disconnected by the officials of the Madurai corporation on Friday.

A press release stated that despite repeated reminders and notices served on the two property owners to remit the property tax dues without any further delay, the assessees did not cooperate or respond.

Hence, as per a court directive, the team of officials led by Deputy Commissioner Saravanan, Assistant Commissioner Suresh Kumar, Assistant Revenue Officer Senthil Kumaran and Assistant Executive Engineer Kani and other technical ground staff disconnected the drinking water pipelines and the UGD connection in Ward 62 in zone 3 situated on the Bypass Road.

The officials said that the two property owners had not remitted their taxes amounting to over ₹ 2.10 crore (₹ 1,37,08,372 and ₹ 73,82,824) respectively due to the Corporation for several years.

The authorities appealed to the assessees to cooperate with the civic body and voluntarily come forward in remitting their dues on time and help avoid taking such drastic steps.

