GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Shorts
  3. Health
  4. Editorial
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Corporation disconnects water pipeline, UGD line of two premises on Bypass Road in Madurai for failure to pay tax dues of over ₹ 2 crore

January 05, 2024 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Madurai

The Hindu Bureau

The drinking water pipelines and underground drainage systems for two premises were disconnected by the officials of the Madurai corporation on Friday.

A press release stated that despite repeated reminders and notices served on the two property owners to remit the property tax dues without any further delay, the assessees did not cooperate or respond.

Hence, as per a court directive, the team of officials led by Deputy Commissioner Saravanan, Assistant Commissioner Suresh Kumar, Assistant Revenue Officer Senthil Kumaran and Assistant Executive Engineer Kani and other technical ground staff disconnected the drinking water pipelines and the UGD connection in Ward 62 in zone 3 situated on the Bypass Road.

The officials said that the two property owners had not remitted their taxes amounting to over ₹ 2.10 crore (₹ 1,37,08,372 and ₹ 73,82,824) respectively due to the Corporation for several years.

The authorities appealed to the assessees to cooperate with the civic body and voluntarily come forward in remitting their dues on time and help avoid taking such drastic steps.

Top News Today

Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.