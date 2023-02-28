Corporation councillors complain of non-cooperation by officials

February 28, 2023 07:10 pm | Updated 07:44 pm IST - TIRUNELVELI

A section of the councillors of Tirunelveli Corporation vented their anger at a council meeting held here on Tuesday against ‘non-performing officials’ of the urban civic body saying that they were pondering over resigning their post unable to fulfil the genuine demands of residents in their wards,

Palayamkottai Zone chairman M. Francis of DMK said the Corporation officials were only keen on collecting money from the public in the form of taxes without giving any basic amenities like drinking water, proper roads, street-lights and underground drainage. “We, the people’s representatives, cannot find the Corporation officials anywhere to air the public’s grievances.”

Even as councillor Petchiammal alleged that the Corporation officials were creating a bad name for the DMK government by not addressing the people’s grievances, DMK councillor Indra said her repeated attempts to sort out the drinking water crisis in her ward could not succeed due to the “non-cooperation of the officials”.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Since I cannot solve the problems of the people who elected me, I’m thinking of resigning my post,” said Indra, who was backed by AIADMK member Chandrasekar.

When chairperson of Melapalayam Zone Iqlam Fazila complained that the sewage stagnating at Kannimarkulam in Melapalayam area had polluted the entire residential area around it as the foul odour emanating from the tank was causing unbearable problems to the public, Commissioner V. Sivakrishnamurthy said a technical remedy would be put in place soon sort out the issue.

She also appealed to the Corporation officials to supply sufficient water to mosques for preparing the gruel to be served during Ramzan fasting.

Chairperson of Thatchanallur Zone P. Revathi urged the Corporation officials to find everlasting solution for the traffic snarl being created by the omni buses in Tirunelveli Junction every evening while taking the passengers travelling to far-off places.

The Commissioner replied that a portion of either the renewed Tirunelveli Junction bus stand or the Vaeinthaankulam bus stand would be earmarked for parking omni buses for taking the passengers.

However, the Mayor objected to the plan of allowing omni buses inside Tirunelveli Junction bus stand for taking passengers saying that it would again create traffic jam in the evening between 6 p.m. and 10 p.m. all along the already cramped busy road everyday even though the vehicles were parked inside the bus terminus.

Inaugurating the council meeting., Mayor P.M. Saravanan said that execution of underground drainage scheme in the left-out areas of the Corporation would be taken up shortly after the work was abandoned midway by the contracting firm, which became bankrupt. The project once completed would benefit over 2.14 lakh population in Palayamkottai and Melapalayam Zones of the Corporation.

Since the Corporation had planned to create budget dormitories in the new bus stand for providing staying facility at affordable cost of ₹150 a day, the Mayor said six shops in the bus terminus would be converted into dormitory by allocating sufficient funds.

Much to the jubilation of the councillors, the council also resolved to hike their sitting allowance for participating in every council meeting from ₹800 to ₹5,000, name the Corporation’s new Trade Centre after late Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi and in favour of installing ‘pen memorial’ at Marina Beach.