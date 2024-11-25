Corporation conservancy workers screened at health camp in Madurai

As many as 175 conservancy workers of Madurai Corporation were screened at a health camp conducted at Anna Maaligai, the corporation headquarters,. in Madurai on Monday.

Marking the 47th birthday celebration of Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin, the DMK had announced various welfare programmes.

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth inaugurated the camp which was conducted in association with Maxi Vision Eye Hospital, Madurai. The doctors and para-medical team led by Rathna from the hospital screened the workers and based on the inference, treatment was suggested. City Health Officer Indra, ACHO Abishek and other officials were present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.