Corporation conservancy workers screened at health camp in Madurai

Published - November 25, 2024 09:41 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Eye screening camp for sanitary workers under way at the corporation headquarters in Madurai on Monday.

Eye screening camp for sanitary workers under way at the corporation headquarters in Madurai on Monday. | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

As many as 175 conservancy workers of Madurai Corporation were screened at a health camp conducted at Anna Maaligai, the corporation headquarters,. in Madurai on Monday.

Marking the 47th birthday celebration of Deputy Chief Minister Udayanidhi Stalin, the DMK had announced various welfare programmes.

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth inaugurated the camp which was conducted in association with Maxi Vision Eye Hospital, Madurai. The doctors and para-medical team led by Rathna from the hospital screened the workers and based on the inference, treatment was suggested. City Health Officer Indra, ACHO Abishek and other officials were present.

