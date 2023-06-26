Corporation Commissioner’s assurance on eviction of encroachments in Dindigul

June 26, 2023 07:24 pm | Updated 07:24 pm IST - DINDIGUL

An eviction drive would be conducted periodically in the city limits of Dindigul Corporation, said Commissioner R. Maheswari here on Monday.

Mayor J Illamathi presided over a council meeting. Deputy Mayor Rajappa and other officials participated.

Responding to a question from a councillor, the Commissioner said that the officials had evicted encroachments in Mettupatti, which were illegally occupied for about 15 years. She said that the civic authorities would recover all the lands, which belonged to the Dindigul Corporation and would not permit encroachment.

When a councillor brought to the notice of an encroachment of a five-acre land in Odukkam, the officials said that steps were being taken to retrieve the land.

When many councillors cutting across party lines pointed out the demolition of two anganwadis, while widening works were under way on Natham Road, the Mayor said that the authorities would conduct an inspection and ensure that anganwadis are in place and that children should not be made to sit out and have food.

When CPI (M) councillor Jothi Basu said that no work had been taken up in his ward and that he felt guilty to face the public who accused him in filthy words, many councillors from the DMK, BJP and AIADMK objected to the councillor using such unparliamentary words in the council.

The Mayor and the Deputy Mayor also condemned the councillor for using such sweeping statements and pointed out that the Corporation had carried out works to the tune of about ₹ 3.50 crore in Mr. Jothi Basu’s ward alone.

When the meeting was going on, the frequent disruptions of electricity irked the councillors and embarrassed the ruling party members and the officials.

Utilising the opportunity, some Opposition members said that when Tamil Nadu government claimed that it was a surplus power State, the corporation has no power. For almost 30 minutes, the speakers were in discomfort as the non-availability of power forced them to speak loudly since the audio system was not working.

The need to catch stray dogs and stray animals in Nagal Nagar and other areas was stressed by Lakshmi (DMK) and some members.

Ganesan of CPI (M) said that the underpass work on Karur Road was going on and sought a response about the completion since motorists were put to hardships. Nithya (DMK) said that the daily wage earners assembled in front of Nagal bus stop which resulted in congestion. She suggested shifting of the same to some other place.

The meeting passed 21 resolutions.