Corporation Commissioner inspects polling booths in Thoothukudi

Corporation Commissioner T. Sharusree inspects a polling booth in Thoothukudi on Sunday.

30 January 2022 19:44 IST

THOOTHUKUDI

Ahead of elections to urban local bodies, Corporation Commissioner T. Charusree inspected polling booths here on Sunday to ensure that they had adequate basic amenities for people who will exercise their franchise on February 19.

In Thoothukudi district, the polls will be held for electing 414 ward councillors in Thoothukudi Corporation, three municipalities - Kovilpatti, Kayalpatttinam and Tiruchendur, and 18 town panchayats.

Filing of nominations started on Friday and only 10 candidates submitted their papers so far, Sunday being a holiday. Many nominations are expected to be filed on Monday, considered an auspicious day (new moon).

Officials are working on a war-footing to ensure that all arrangements are in place at the polling stations, following a directive from the State Election Commission. The Commissioner inspected the polling booths at Innasiarpuram, Muthukrishnapuram, Bolepet, Millerpuram, Chidambaranagar, Muthiahpuram and Toovipuram.

Later talking to the media, Ms. Charusree said that 319 polling booths had been established in Thoothukudi Corporation. Basic amenities had been provided in all these places. Twelve flying squads had been formed for the four zones of the corporation - three squads in each zone. Tahsildar will lead each flying squad which will have a Sub Inspector, a police constable and a videographer. Though the flying squads have started their duty, they have not made any seizure so far. There have been no election-related complaints regarding violations so far, she said.