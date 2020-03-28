Corporation Commissioner inspects community kitchens

Madurai Corporation Commissioner S. Visakan inspected the community kitchens in the city on Saturday, where food is prepared to feed the homeless people rescued by the civic body.

Since the abandoned elderly are a high-risk group in these times of COVID-19 pandemic, the civic body had rescued a total of 230 homeless from across the city. They have been rehabilitated at the community halls in Chokkalingapuram, Palanganatham and Harveypatti; Poonga Murugan temple, Kakkai Padiniyar Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School and an old age home in Keerathurai.

The Corporation prepares food for 700 people at the three community kitchens in the city to feed the rescued elderly and other homeless across the city. The civic body prepares and serves food to them three times a day. The Commissioner said that the officials are taking all steps to ensure that no elderly is left hungry in the 21-day lockdown.

The 12 Amma Unvagams, which offers food at subsidised rates, are also serving food thrice a day. Everyday 12,800 idlis are prepared for breakfast; 4,590 sambar rice and 2,950 lemon rice for lunch; 9,400 idlis and 100 vegetable rice are prepared across all the centres.

Those who are interested in rescue of elderly or donating essentials to them, can contact 9789513136 or 7448376060.