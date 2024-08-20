ADVERTISEMENT

Corporation carrying out road repairs on a war footing says Mayor

Published - August 20, 2024 08:11 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau

Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth and Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar inspect the clogged Kiruthumal Nadhi near Railway Colony in Madurai on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT

The Corporation of Madurai has been carrying out road repairs on a war-footing, said Mayor Indrani Pon Vasanth and Corporation Commissioner C. Dinesh Kumar and senior officials who visited various locations here on Tuesday.

The Mayor said that the rainfall experienced last week was very heavy that the authorities had to wait for a day or two to take stock of the extent of damage. “We are filling pot-holes on roads in all five zones covering 100 wards..” she said

When a ward councillor pointed out wastes being dumped in the Kiruthumal channel, the Mayor said that the encroachments on the channel in Ellis Nagar and Railway Colony areas would be removed on a war-footing as it would ensure smooth flow of rainwater. “We will deploy more number of conservancy workers and equipment from other wards/zones and focus on removing the garbage,” she added.

Following representations from shopkeepers around Meenakshi Temple to clear the wastes from the dumper bins late in the night itself and avoid clearing them in the morning, the Mayor said that they are giving priority to clearing them in the evenings.

Likewise, the lodge and hotels on West Marret, West Veli and West Perumal Maistry Street also complained about water logging on the stretches, to which she directed the engineers to attend. A lodge owner pointed lack of upkeep of the storm water drains and long pending UGD works. The Railway Station Road towards Head post office was already in bad shape and the rains had totally made it worse, they point out.

She inspected road repairs on TB Road, New Jail Road, Rathinapuram, Arapalayam and on the north side of Vaigai river too. The Mayor said that funds were not a constraint and the authorities were aware of the deadline.

