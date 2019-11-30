Corporation begins laying ‘smart roads’ on Masi Streets

MADURAI

With an aim to create a pedestrian-friendly and durable road, Madurai Corporation has begun laying ‘smart roads’ on four Masi Streets around Meenakshi Sundareswarar Temple.

The Masi Streets, which run for around 3.2 kilometres, are being renovated at a cost of ₹47 crore under the Smart Cities Mission. These four streets fall within the Area-Based Development Zone (ABDZ) of the Corporation.

Since there was a dearth of pathways for pedestrians across the city, these smart roads would have pedestrian pathways on both sides with granite top, said City Engineer S. Arasu.

To ensure longer durability, these roads would be completely laid with concrete, said a Corporation official. “A bitumen road will have to be renovated once in every six months normally, whereas the concrete roads will have a longer life,” said the official.

The concrete roads would not allow percolation of rainwater into the ground, said G. Balaji, a Professor of Architecture Department of Thiagarajar College of Engineering. The concrete roads would also reflect heat, he added. “The civic body has to hold public consultation before executing any project under the Smart Cities Mission. However, no such initiative has been taken here,” he said.

Each of these roads will have three underground ducts that are separated by concrete. The first underground duct will have electrical cables, the second will have communication cables and the last one will be used as storm water drains.

The official said currently storm water drains were present only on West Masi Street. “Under this project, storm water drains will be connected to Anupanadi channel,” said the official.

Under the project, underground drainage and water pipelines were also being replaced. “Most of these pipelines have been laid during the British rule. They are damaged, corroded and compressed. These defects often lead to bursts,” said the official.

When questioned about creating new drainage and water pipeline connections without damaging the concrete road, the Corporation official said the civic body had already created sufficient provisions for new pipeline connections. “Residents can inform the officials for new pipeline connections,” said the official.

Mr. Balaji also said it should be ensured that the ducts allowed no seepage of water to the electric cables.

Mr. Arasu said before Chithirai festival, all the underground works on these roads would be completed. “After the end of the festival, the concrete roads will be laid,” he said.