August 04, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - DINDIGUL

Demanding the Tamil Nadu government to redress their grievances immediately, officials and staff from the Corporation of Dindigul and Municipalities of Palani, Kodaikanal and Oddanchatram staged a sit-in protest inside their office premises on Friday.

As part of the State-wide agitation, the employees, wearing the demonstration badges, shouted slogans seeking implementation of the demands in 20 Corporations and 138 Municipalities in which over 2,000 employees participated.

State coordinator N. Muruganandam, who led the stir in Dindigul, said that the senior officers and heads of the departments should conduct meetings during office-hours and avoid use of unparliamentary words against officials during open meetings.

The government should implement the Old Pension Scheme and pay salaries to them only through Treasuries. The government officers insisted on doing other department works as well, which should be stopped, the agitators said and added that when many of the employees were facing difficulties in implementing their own work, they should not be forced by their superiors to do other additional work in non-relevant areas.

The State government had not yet released the incentive payments to employees who had served during COVID-19 pandemic risking their lives round-the-clock. The transfers should be effected after counselling, which was followed in many other government departments, they said.