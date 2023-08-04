HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Corporation and Municipal staff stage sit-in stir in Dindigul district

August 04, 2023 08:46 pm | Updated 08:46 pm IST - DINDIGUL

The Hindu Bureau
Staff wearing demonstration badges at the Corporation office in Dindigul on Friday.

Staff wearing demonstration badges at the Corporation office in Dindigul on Friday. | Photo Credit: KARTHIKEYAN G

Demanding the Tamil Nadu government to redress their grievances immediately, officials and staff from the Corporation of Dindigul and Municipalities of Palani, Kodaikanal and Oddanchatram staged a sit-in protest inside their office premises on Friday.

As part of the State-wide agitation, the employees, wearing the demonstration badges, shouted slogans seeking implementation of the demands in 20 Corporations and 138 Municipalities in which over 2,000 employees participated.

State coordinator N. Muruganandam, who led the stir in Dindigul, said that the senior officers and heads of the departments should conduct meetings during office-hours and avoid use of unparliamentary words against officials during open meetings.

The government should implement the Old Pension Scheme and pay salaries to them only through Treasuries. The government officers insisted on doing other department works as well, which should be stopped, the agitators said and added that when many of the employees were facing difficulties in implementing their own work, they should not be forced by their superiors to do other additional work in non-relevant areas.

The State government had not yet released the incentive payments to employees who had served during COVID-19 pandemic risking their lives round-the-clock. The transfers should be effected after counselling, which was followed in many other government departments, they said.

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.