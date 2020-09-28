Corporates will exploit farmers, decide prices of essential commodities: MP

Cadre belonging to DMK, CPI(M) and other parties staging a protest against farm Bills at Jeeva Nagar in Madurai on Monday.

MADURAI

28 September 2020 19:10 IST

None of the bills have provisions for farmers to fight companies that violate contract: Su. Venkatesan

Opposition parties staged demonstrations in various places across the southern districts on Monday against the farm Bills.

Leaders and cadre of opposition parties, including Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK), Communist Party of India-Marxist (CPI-M) and Tamil Nadu Congress Committee (TNCC), participated in the protests that were held at six locations in Madurai and 29 locations in rural areas of the district.

Advertising

Advertising

Madurai MP Su Venkatesan, who took part in the protest at Jeeva Nagar in Jaihindpuram, said the bills had paved way for corporates to exploit farmers and decide the prices of essential food commodities. “None of the bills have any provisions which will allow the farmers to fight the companies that violate the contract,” he said.

The Centre cannot pass them as agriculture falls under State list. The bills were passed in violation of parliamentary rules, he added.

The protesters demanded the government to withdraw the farm bills “that are against the interests of farmers.” DMK district secretary (urban) G. Thalapathi took part in the protest at Jeeva Nagar.

DMK MLA P. Saravanan, who took part in the protest at Bethaniapuram, said these Bills would completely destroy small and marginal farmers who would become slaves of the corporates, he said.

Tirunelveli

There were demonstrations at 30 places in Tirunelveli district.

In Jothipuram ground near Palayamkottai bus stand, DMK’s Tirunelveli city district secretary Abdul Wahab led the demonstration in which K.M.A. Nizam of MDMK, Sankarapandian of Congress, Kasi Viswanathan of CPI, K.G. Bhaskaran of CPI(M) and office-bearers of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi participated.

In Tenkasi district, the DMK and its allies organised demonstrations in more than 30 places. Alangulam MLA Poongothai Aladi Aruna participated in the protest organised at Alangulam.

In Thoothukudi, there were demonstrations at 30 places. Tiruchendur MLA and DMK’s Thoothukudi south district (in charge) Anita R. Radhakrishnan participated in the protest at Kurumbur.

Similar agitations were staged in more than 20 places in Kanniyakumari district. Nagercoil MLA N. Suresh Rajan led the protest in Nagercoil.