Coronavirus | Vaccine not available for fourth day in Rajapalayam, says CPI-M

Rajapalayam

21 April 2021 14:51 IST

The party staged a protest demanding that vaccines and the drug Remdesivir be made available at the government hospital

Communist Party of India (Marxist) cadre staged protest on Wednesday, seeking adequate supply of COVID-19 vaccines and life-saving Remdesivir injections at the government hospitals here.

The protest was led by the party town secretary, B. Mariappan.

Mr. Mariappan charged that Rajapalayam government hospital has run out of vaccines for the last four days. “Even today, people had to return home disappointed, as the hospital authorities said that they did not have stocks of vaccine,” he said.

Besides, the party was opposed to the Centre’s move of allowing State gvernments to procure vaccine. The Centre should ensure that all people got vaccines free of cost, he said.

Stating that the acknowledgement of having taken the vaccine in the form of SMS was not delivered on the mobile phones on time, Mr. Mariappan said that he himself had received the message only eight days after he had taken the first dose. Besides, the SMS did not have any details about the next dose, he said.

Mr. Mariappan also alleged that Remdesivir was not available in adequate quantities in government hospitals.

The administration should also take steps to increase the number of swab tests too, he said.