Coronavirus | TNSTC facing dip in collection by 40% over last two days

Empty seats: A TNSTC bus plying on an arterial stretch in the city has only a few passengers.

MADURAI

21 March 2020 06:37 IST

TNSTC is already grappling with severe financial crisis

Tamil Nadu State Transport Corporation (TNSTC), which is already reeling under severe financial crisis, has again taken a dive in earnings in the wake of COVID-19, officials said here on Thursday.

According to reliable TNSTC sources, the threat perception looming large across the State has resulted in a huge decline in revenue in Madurai region comprising Madurai, Virudhunagar and Dindigul.

With a total fleet of over 2,100 buses, the Corporation earns about ₹1 crore everyday from sale of tickets in the region. However, the ominous viral infection has forced a large number of commuters to remain indoors over the past week.

Advertising

Advertising

Over the last two days alone, collection has dipped by 40% on various routes, forcing the Corporation to examine various operational aspects in the coming days, officials in the commercial wing said.

As a first step, stretches having 20 trips daily will be reduced to 14. Similarly, routes where buses are operated six times every day will now have two only.

“There is no point in driving empty buses. At the same time, the Corporation will ply its vehicles wherever essential,” a senior official said.

According to TNSTC Staff Federation joint general secretary S. Sampath, the Corporation should provide masks to crew and maintenance staff.

With bus stands wearing a deserted look during the day, Corporation officials at MGR bus stand, Maatuthavani, here say they will recommend curtailing the number of services at night.

Senior officers have granted leave to employees, a crew member at Periyar bus stand says.

Disinfectants sprayed

Disinfectants are being sprayed up in buses at regular intervals. Commuters boarding buses too are being sensitised by crew members about the precautions to be taken while boarding the vehicle.

“We have sanitisers available and expect the public to cooperate in keeping the public place clean,” an officer said.