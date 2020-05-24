Coronavirus | Students develop sensor-based touch-free sanitiser dispenser

A group of students and trainers of the Entrepreneurship, Innovation and Career Hub (EIC Hub) of the Alagappa Institute of Skill Development, Alagappa University, have developed a cost effective sensor based touch-free sanitiser dispenser.

This is an improved version of the touch-free dispenser made by the same group of students a fortnight ago. Vice-Chancellor of Alagappa University, N. Rajendran, congratulated the students.

He said that the WHO, the Centre and the State Governments have advised public to use sanitisers to clean hands in order to control the spread of COVID-19. If people use the same sanitiser dispenser, it would not only lead to the possibility of spreading the virus, but also unnecessary wastage of sanitiser.

The cost effective sensor based touch-free sanitiser would reduce the risk. One need not touch the dispenser to use the sanitiser and at the same time the amount of liquid dispensed was controlled by the programmed sensors, he added.