Coronavirus | Solace for the stranded

Giving away ₹500 each, sari, dhoti, rice and vegetables to 12 migrant families from north India, who were stranded in Manamadurai on Wednesday, Minister for Khadi and Village Industries G. Baskaran directed officials to take care of them until the curfew was lifted and they returned home. Sri Ayyasami Trust had come forward to help the migrants.

The Minister also gave away face masks to the staff of government hospitals in Sivaganga and Tirupuvanam.