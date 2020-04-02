Coronavirus | Solace for the stranded

Giving away ₹500 each, sari, dhoti, rice and vegetables to 12 migrant families from north India, who were stranded in Manamadurai on Wednesday, Minister for Khadi and Village Industries G. Baskaran directed officials to take care of them until the curfew was lifted and they returned home. Sri Ayyasami Trust had come forward to help the migrants.
The Minister also gave away face masks to the staff of government hospitals in Sivaganga and Tirupuvanam.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.