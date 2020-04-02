Coronavirus | Police cordon off Melapalayam after 16 residents test positive

Police cordoned off Melapalayam on Wednesday after 16 residents from this densely populated place tested positive for COVID-19 on their return from a religious congregation in Delhi recently.

Even after the State government clamped prohibitory orders under Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code and then the Union government enforced nationwide lockdown to contain COVID-19 threat, the restrictions did not have much effect in Melapalayam as people went about their business, going on two-wheelers and visiting the shops and markets to buy meat, grocery and vegetables. Repeated appeals from police and civic body officials to the residents to stay in their houses and not venture outside to ensure personal distancing were in vain.

But, when the news that 17 residents of Melapalayam have been tested positive for COVID-19, a good number of residents remained indoors since Tuesday evening while it was business as usual for others till Wednesday morning. Only after the police started putting barricades across roads to stop vehicular movement completely, the roamers chose to remain indoors, fearing punishment and filing of cases against them.

Seventy nurses and as many Corporation personnel have been deployed in Melapalayam. Accompanied by the police, they will visit every house to check the residents for cough, cold and fever, the symptoms for the dreaded viral infection. Policemen deployed on Ambasamudram Main Road appeal through public address system to the residents to remain indoors until the viral threat subsides completely. Outsiders have been barred from entering Melapalayam.

The Corporation has deployed in Melapalayam large number of conservancy workers, who initially hesitated to work in an area where 17 COVID – 19 positive cases have been identified, to clear garbage. “We’re organising a mass cleaning drive in and around Melapalayam after conducting a similar exercise in mid-March. Disinfectant is being sprayed on all streets of Melapalayam,” said Corporation Commissioner G. Kannan.

Meanwhile, a higher secondary school in Melapalayam has been converted into a temporary facility to isolate family members of the COVID – 19 positive patients and those who attended the Delhi meeting.

Palayamkottai MLA T.P.M. Mohideen Khan, who released ₹40 lakh from his constituency development fund for creating more medical facilities in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital for treating patients affected by the viral infection, released ₹5.75 lakh on Wednesday for buying SARS – CoV- 2 virus test kit. He handed over the order for releasing the amount to Dean M. Ravichandran.