Coronavirus | Madurai Corporation distributes kabasura kudineer across all zones

The herbal concoction is being given to residents in containment zones, officials said

The Madurai Corporation and the Indian Red Cross jointly the organised distribution of 'kabasura kudineer across the city on Saturday.

Commissioner S. Visagan, who launched the distribution at the MGR Bus stand in Maatuthavani, told reporters that the herbal concoction was being given at the 80 containment zones covered in the four zones of Madurai Corporation. He appealed to the residents in these containment zones to stay indoors and help the frontline workers in fighting the virus effectively.

The Urban Primary Health Centres, which are situated in 31 locations, too have been giving the kabasura kudineer, which is believed to help build immunity.

Assistant City Health Officer Dinesh Kumar said that close to 2,000 litres of kabasura kudineer were being prepared and served at the Velliveediyar Corporation Girls Higher Secondary School, Arapalayam Cross Road in zone 1, TVS Nagar in zone 4 and Villapuram in zone 3.

With the help of volunteers, the requirement of residents in containment zones were being taken care of and apart from essential commodities like vegetables, medicines were also being procured for people in these zones, he added.