Coronavirus lockdown | Workers in unorganised sector urged to avail financial assistance

With the State government announcing financial assistance to the members of welfare boards of unorganised sector workers, the Labour Department, Madurai Region has called the workers to avail the financial assistance.

The unorganised sector workers were pushed to much hardship following the national lockdown imposed in the country in order to tackle the spread of COVID-19.

Construction workers, autorickshaw drivers and daily wage workers registered with welfare boards are being paid financial assistance of ₹1,000, and also the additional assistance of ₹1,000 as announced by the government.

Also read | Autorickshaw drivers struggle to make ends meet, want government assistance to be extended to all

The Labour Department, Madurai Region comprising Madurai, Sivaganga, Ramanathapuram and Virudhunagar districts, has requested those workers who do not have a bank account to open one and upload the details so that the financial assistance of ₹2,000 is extended to them.

The workers in Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram districts shall upload their details on https://aclsssmadurai.in/ and the workers in Virudhunagar district on https://forms.gle/ruteErpM5BrCyNn76.

Details of the name of the beneficiary, bank account number, branch name of the bank, MICR code, IFSC code, membership number in the welfare board and Aadhaar card number should be uploaded on the website, said Joint Commissioner of Labour, Madurai Region, P. Subramanian.