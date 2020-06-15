COVID-19 | ‘Indigenous cases’ on the rise in districts

Tirunelveli and Thoothukudi districts continued to record high numbers of indigenous cases of COVID-19 on Monday. Thoothukudi recorded 34 ‘indigenous cases’ and four ‘imported cases’ that took its tally to 436. Now, 132 cases are under treatment.

Tirunelveli district added 25 more cases, including 17 indigenous cases, that took the tally to 489 and the number of active cases to 112. When a bridegroom from Chennai reached Gangaikondan check post for his wedding to be held in Palayamkottai on Monday, samples were collected from him and six others. Later, he was allowed to go.

Tenkasi district recorded eight cases – six of them ‘indigenous’. Of the total infections of 144 cases, 54 are under treatment. Kanniyakumari reported five indigenous cases that took its tally to 127 and the number of active cases to 53.

Thirty-three persons tested positive in Madurai district, taking the case count to 442. Thirty of the fresh cases were from Thathaneri Main Road, Goripalayam, Vilangudi, Union Bank Colony, Narimedu, Old Kuyavarpalayam Road, Ismailpuram, Mela Anuppanadi, Chinna Anuppanadi, Chintamani Road, Sellur, Paravai, Alwarpuram, Melur, Mela Ponnagaram and Surya Nagar.

Three others, who tested positive, are from T. Kunnathur, Munichalai and K. Pudur with permanent addresses in Chennai. Fourteen persons were discharged on Monday.

Dindigul district reported two fresh cases. The officials, who intercepted a car from Keelkattalai in Chennai, found the e-pass to be fake. The occupants were sent to an isolation centre. Inquiries with the driver revealed that he had obtained the e-pass from a travel agent.

In Theni, 11 persons tested positive. All of them had returned from Chennai to Cumbum, Kancheepuram to Uthamapalayam and different parts of Kerala to Kumili. They were screened at the entry points and admitted to hospitals.

In Sivaganga district, the total number of cases nosedived from 90 on Sunday to 57 on Monday as per the State medical bulletin. Doctors at Government Sivaganga Medical College Hospital said 33 persons who had arrived here were normal residents of Chennai. Hence, they were cross-notified to Chennai.

Ramanathapuram reported no fresh cases.

Nine new cases were reported in Virudhunagar district, where two patients were discharged from hospital.

While eight of the fresh cases had come from Chennai, one passenger from Chennai bound to Virudhunagar district was quarantined at Madurai Government Rajaji Hospital after he tested positive on arrived by a flight from New Delhi.

The total number of positive cases in the district is 179 and active cases 40.