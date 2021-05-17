Madurai

Coronavirus | Five tankers of medical oxygen on the way to Thoothukudi

The Oxygen Express from Rourkela reached Milavittan station in Thoothukudi on Monday   | Photo Credit: Rajesh N

An Oxygen Express of the Indian Railways, carrying five tankers of medical oxygen, will reach Thoothukudi on Monday evening.

The tankers, carrying a total of 40 metric tonnes of oxygen from Rourkela in Odisha, are expected to reach Milavittan railway yard around 4 p.m. Oxygen will be distributed to hospitals in southern districts. Minister for Industries, Thangam Thennarasu, is camping in Tirunelveli to oversee oxygen supply in the district.

To a tweet that oxygen supply in Tirunelveli Medical College Hospital was fast depleting putting at risk the lives of hundreds of patients, Mr. Thennarasu had replied stating that oxygen supply with the tankers was arriving from Odisha.

