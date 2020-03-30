Coronavirus | DMK MLA wants relief packages for weavers in Chinnalapatti and farm labourers in Sirumalai

DMK deputy general secretary and Athur MLA I. Periasamy on Sunday appealed to the State government to immediately announce a relief package for the weavers in Chinnalapatti and farm labourers in Sirumalai and other hillocks who relied on agriculture and horticulture.

In a statement, the former Minister said that the government's announcement of ₹ 1,000 cash and rice was pittance. It would not be sufficient to meet both ends. For reasons not known, close to 50,000 eligible persons in his Athur Assembly Constituency had not received old age pension for the last two months. He urged the Chief Minister to immediately intervene and order the officials to look into it.

The farm labourers, who relied on agriculture, were totally shattered due to the COVID-19 pandemic. They were not given jobs under the MGNREGA. They should be immediately identified and adequate monetary and other relief should be handed over without delay.

Unrest among weavers

The weavers in Chinnalapatti, which is known for production of sarees, were also in doldrums. At a time, when the industry was reeling under huge loss, the COVID-19 had only added to the woes. Hence, without remaining a silent spectator, the government machinery should take stock of the ground reality and give relief to the working class.

The DMK MLA said that while the Reserve Bank of India had given three month relief for repayment of EMIs and other loans to the banks, the State government can order waiver of interest on farm loans without compromising on the principal. The MSME sector and tiny industries too would be greatly relieved if the government announced a package for them.

After the summer holidays, when the educational institutions open, they would seek remittance of fees and other deposits from parents. The government should direct the institutions not to insist on demanding the parents to give donations and deposits considering the present situation, Mr. Periasamy said.