Coronavirus | Disinfection tunnel set up

Visitors to the makeshift vegetable market set up at Madura College ground here on Sunday had to pass through a disinfection tunnel as a precautionary measure to contain the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.

Minister for Cooperation Sellur K.Raju inspected the tunnel on Sunday. It was sponsored by a non-governmental organisation. An official said the walk through the tunnel would take only a few seconds and that it was a supplement to other precautionary measures like hand-washing. The Minister said that makeshift markets were allocated at 35 spots across the city to prevent crowding of customers and at the same time ensure that all essential vegetables were available. The Corporation was also attending to civic complaints filed through the helpline.

He warned of stern action taken against those who mishandles commodities supplied through ration shops. If customers were unable to buy a particular commodity from a PDS, then they could get it the next day.

The Minister also distributed face masks to vegetable vendors and visitors at the market.