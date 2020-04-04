Coronavirus | 71 more quarantined in Virudhunagar

Virudhunagar district administration has quarantined 71 persons who were in close contact with the 10 persons who have tested positive for COVID-19, Collector R. Kannan, has said.

Stating that the infection has not reached the third stage of community spreading so far, he said however, the district administration has kept hostels of various colleges ready to convert them into isolation wards to meet any eventuality.

A total of 1,877 people were in home quarantine and were under close monitoring by officials of Department of Health. The areas around the residences of the positive cases have been cordoned off to prevent casual movement of others.

Tracking of more people who had direct contact with infected people was also under way, he added.

‘Pray in house’

Earlier, chairing a meeting of representatives of all religions here on Friday, Mr. Kannan said it was unanimously resolved that people should pray in their houses during the curfew period till April 14.

A maximum of only four persons would be allowed to take up prayers in all places of worship, he added.

Stating that several people had taken lightly the curfew and many were not complying with the prohibitory order and coming out as if they were indulging in some adventure, he said that so far 1,214 violators of the curfew order have been booked and 672 vehicles have been seized.