Coronavirus | 301 test positive in Madurai

A total of 301 persons tested positive for COVID-19, here on Saturday raising the overall tally of patients to 9,595.

Most patients continued to show influenza like illness or severe acute respiratory illness symptoms and were all indigenous.

The district recorded a high number of discharges with 946 persons, aiding in dropping the total number of active cases in the district to 1,999.

With nine deaths recorded, the death toll rose to 202, the highest in South Tamil Nadu.

Virudhunagar

For the first time since March-end, Virudhunagar district on Saturday recorded the highest number of single-day deaths with nine COVID-19 patients succumbing to the viral infection. With this, the death toll has gone up to 52.

The district registered one of the highest number of fresh positive cases with 376 taking the total number of people infected with the disease to 5,573.

With 217 patients having got discharged on Saturday and the total number of people who have been discharged till date being 3,164, the number of active cases stood at 2,357.

The district administration has increased the number of containment zones from 106 to 166 where normal commercial activities have been banned.

Meanwhile, the local Incident Commander for Srivilliputtur Taluk, R. Murugan, who is the Assistant Commissioner (Excise), has declared the entire 30 wards of Srivilliputtur as containment zone from Monday till next Saturday.

“The Srivilliputtur taluk has recorded around 480 positive cases till date. However, within the town limits we have seen around 150 fresh cases in the last two days,” he said. Some 20 positive cases have been recorded at the make-shift vegetable market functioning at a school in Mangapuram on Thursday.

“So, the traders have come forward for closure of shops in the containment zone,” he said.

All shops and commercial establishments, except milk and medical supply, would remain closed. “The uzhavar sandhai would function as usual,” he said. Similar containment zones have been put up in Vanniyampatti and in TNHB colony in rural areas, he added.

Meanwhile, the Communist Party of India (Marxist) has wondered why Srivilliputtur alone was brought under lockdown when the viral infection was prevalent across the district. “It will affect the economy of the local traders,” its district secretary K. Arjunan, said.

Theni

Theni

district recorded 235 fresh cases, which took the tally to 3,556. There were 246 discharges from the hospital. Periakulam accounted for 54 cases, Theni: 80, Uthamapalayam: 30 and Bodinayakkanur: 26 and among others. The hospital had taken 792 samples. The positive cases included 124 men, 86 women and 25 children. According to the state medical bulletin, there were 46 deaths so far.

Dindigul

Dindigul

had 103 new cases which took the total positive cases to 2,115. The district has so far reported 34 deaths. The hospital discharged 53 people.

Ramanathapuram

Ramanathapuram

had 86 fresh cases, which took the tally to 2,951. The district has reported 55 deaths so far. Twelve people were discharged from the hospital after treatment.

Sivaganga

Sivaganga

had 85 fresh cases taking the total number of positive cases to 1,991. The district has seen 33 deaths so far and on a single day, the hospital discharged 177 people which took the total number of discharged persons to 1,159.

Tirunelveli

The southern districts added 897 more COVID-19 patients on Saturday with Thoothukudi continuing to lead with 317 fresh cases.

As the district of Thoothukudi recorded 317 cases, its total cases moved up to 5,291 and the number of active cases now stands at 2,366. At the same time, 307 patients were discharged from the Thoothukudi Medical College Hospital and other COVID Care Centers and the district witnessed the death of one patient.

In Kanniyakumari, 269 cases were reported on Saturday that took the tally to 3,393 and active cases to 1,644. While 397 patients were discharged from hospitals and COVID Care Centers, a positive patient died on Saturday.

The Tirunelveli district’s tally moved up to 3,595 with the addition of 212 more cases and the district now has 1,458 active cases after 207 patients were discharged and two patients succumbed to the viral infection on Saturday.

In Tenkasi, 387 patients were discharged on Saturday while 99 new cases were reported This took the tally to 1,607 and active cases to 760.