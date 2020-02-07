Coronavirus: 3 isolation wards set up in Virudhunagar district

Three isolation wards have been set up in Virudhunagar, Sivakasi and Rajapalayam Government hospitals in Virudhunagar district as a precautionary measure following the outbreak of Corona virus in neighbouring Kerala.

Virudhunagar Collector R. Kannan, said that the isolation wards are ready in the three towns.

“Rajapalayam being the big town bordering Kerala State, we have set up one in Rajapapalayam and since lot of business travellers from Sivakasi travel to lot of countries, one more has been set up in Sivakasi,” he said.

Joint Secretary, Department of Public Health, A. Sivagnanam, who had a discussion on precautionary measures on coronavirus outbreak with officials here on Friday advised the health officials that people who have travelled to various countries affected by coronavirus should be kept in isolation wards for 28 days if they complain about fever, cold and cough.

Though Mr. Sivagnanam said that there was no case of coronavirus in the district, he appealed that people should wash their hands with soap at least 10 to 15 times a day. He also advised them to cover with handkerchief their face and nose while coughing.

People with the symptoms of coronavirus infection should not get tensed, but get treatment from government hospitals.

Students of schools and colleges should be made aware of the ways to prevent the spread of the virus.

They can also get details about the infection through 104 health help line, 011-round-the-clock helpline 23978046, or toll free numbers of 044-2951-0400/0500 and 94443-40496, 87544-48477.

People should consume tender coconut, porridge and oral rehydration solution.

District Revenue officer K. Udhayakumar, Joint Director, Medical Service, R. Manoharan, Deputy Directors (Health Services), Palanichamy and Ramganesh, were among those who participated.