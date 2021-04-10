Core catcher installed in reactor four of KKNPP

Tirunelveli

10 April 2021 20:55 IST

The case of the core melt localisation device or the core catcher has been installed in the design position under the reactor pit of reactor 4 of Kudankulam Nuclear Power Project, which is under construction with Russian technical know-how.

Sources in the KKNPP said the installation of the core catcher went on smoothly recently.

“Installation of the core catcher, weighing over 160 tonnes, in the design position is an important step of the nuclear power project construction”, said Vadim Khlivenko, Deputy Director for Projects in India, Head of Construction Division at KKNPP construction site.

The core catcher is a unique system of the reactor, which catches the molten core material of a nuclear reactor in case of a nuclear meltdown and prevents it from escaping the containment building to cause radiation in the surroundings. A core catcher is made from a special concrete ceramic to prevent material from trickling through and it also has a cooling mechanism to cool down the molten core material.

“It is the first large-size equipment item that is installed in the reactor building. Currently core catchers are installed at all the nuclear reactors constructed under Russian designs,” he noted.

Core melt localisation device is a unique equipment developed by Russian nuclear experts and is one of the most important safety systems of a nuclear reactor. A heavy-duty crane case was used for the installation of the safety device as it weighs over 160 tons.

The core catcher for Unit 4 was shipped for the Russian 1,000 MWe VVER reactor under construction at KKNPP on the Zea Focus marine vessel in December 2019.

On the progress in the ongoing construction of reactor 3, the KKNPP sources said the construction was going on as per schedule and added that the work for the construction of reactors 5 and 6 had also been executed as planned.