‘Core beliefs will see you through hard times’

MADURAI

22 June 2020 08:32 IST

Entrepreneurship is a lonely journey and one mustsail through hard times by holding on to core beliefs, said Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Groom India Salon C. K. Kumaravel here on Saturday.

He was speaking at the online launch of Thendral, an initiative by NativeLead Foundation to promote mental well-being among start-up entrepreneurs. Thendral was started by Founder of iMMI Life Health Care Manick Rajendran.

Mr. Kumaravel said one can often feel alone and vulnerable to attacks. “I often repeat anecdotes of strength and courage.There is nobody in the world without problems,” he said.

Trustee with Bhoomika Trust Aruna Subramaniam; Consultant and Founder and CEO of Live Life Education Kannan Gireesh and entrepreneur Shanmuga Priya were present.Mr. Gireesh said silence was dangerous during times of crisis and people must reach out to resolve internal qualms.

Nativelead Foundation's CEO Sivarajah Ramanathan organised the programme.