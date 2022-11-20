  1. EPaper
Cordial working environment prevails in industries unlike before, says official

November 20, 2022 07:15 pm | Updated 07:15 pm IST - MADURAI

The Hindu Bureau
Additional Labour Commissioner T. Kumaran speaking at the executive committee meeting of the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Madurai on Saturday. | Photo Credit: MOORTHY G

The issuance of licence to industrial establishments has become simple, said Additional Commissioner of Labour T. Kumaran at the executive committee meeting of the Tamil Nadu Chamber of Commerce and Industry held in Madurai on Saturday.

Speaking at the meeting, he said that 29 types of laws protecting industries have been condensed into four, namely Code on Wages Rules, Industrial Relations Rules, Occupational Safety, Health and Working Conditions Rules and Social Security Code.

He said that there was a cordial working atmosphere in industries and an amiable relationship between factory owners and their employees unlike in the past which was evident in the lesser number of agitations staged by workers.

Further, he noted that the process of industrial licensing has become simplified in recent times proving beneficial to many wanting to venture into the field. Mr Kumaran said that earlier it would consume a lot of time and paperwork was a big process, but now it has transitioned into an online affair which has made things accessible.

He pointed out the need for Madurai to step up in terms of large scale industries and encouraged the attendees to explore new opportunities.

Mr. Kumaran urged industrialists to maintain proper records and documents. He also answered the many queries posed during the meet.

Chamber’s president N, Jegatheesan, vice president S. Sridhar and others were present.

