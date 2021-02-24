Madurai

Coracle service introduced

Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee inspects additional infrastructure on the High Court Bench campus in Madurai on Wednesday.   | Photo Credit: R. ASHOK

In order to maintain the kanmai (pond) on the campus of the Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court free of water hyacinth, a coracle service was introduced for court staff on Wednesday.

The coracle would be used by the staff to clear water hyacinth in the pond.

Madras High Court Chief Justice Sanjib Banerjee inaugurated the service.

High Court judges planted saplings in the kanmai bund. Organic farming was also inaugurated in the garden of the residence of the Chief Justice on the campus. It would also be introduced in the gardens of other residences.

