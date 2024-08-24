GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Copious storage in dams likely to help enhance crop coverage in Tirunelveli district, say Agriculture dept. officials

Published - August 24, 2024 06:51 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Copious storage in the six dams in Tirunelveli district is likely to help enhance the crop coverage during the ensuing season, said officials in the Department of Agriculture and Horticulture here on Saturday.

The officials said that initial surveys indicated that over 11,700 hectares of crop coverage has increased due to sufficient water and timely release into the tanks.

The rainfall too was more this time, when compared to last year. For instance, in July, against the normal rainfall of 26.40 mm, the district received 30.85 mm, which was 16.85% higher than 2023. Similarly, in August (till date), against 23.90 mm, it had received 51.98 mm, which was 123.09% more than the last year.

The rains in western ghats had resulted in steady inflow in the dams including Papanasam, Servalaru, Manimuthar, Vadakku Pachaiyaru, Nambiaru, Kodumudiyaru and among others. As on date, the six dams had 5,822 mcft against the total capacity of 12,882 mcft. Last year, it stood at 1,648.8 mcft. In a nutshell, the dams had 45.19 % water storage higher than the previous year, where it was only 12.79 %.

An official in the Horticulture department said that vegetable crops had increased by 23%, fruits by 13% and among others. Out of the total 1,097 tanks in the district, water was available in most of the waterbodies for at least next two months, while only a small portion of them remained dry or it was low.

The farmers in the district hoped to encash the favourable climatic conditions and utilise water judiciously as a majority of them have started agricultural work.

