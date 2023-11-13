HamberMenu
Copious inflow to Periyar Pilavakkal dam

November 13, 2023 08:39 pm | Updated 08:43 pm IST - Rajapalayam

The Hindu Bureau
Water being discharged as a precautionary measure from Periyar Pilavakkal dam in Rajapalayam on Sunday.

Water being discharged as a precautionary measure from Periyar Pilavakkal dam in Rajapalayam on Sunday.

With copious inflow received in the last week, water level in Periyar Pilavakkal dam here has inched towards its full level (204.50 metre) raising the hope of farmers for early release of water for irrigation.

Western Ghats along Rajapalayam and Watrap have been experiencing good rainfall in the last one week that brought a surge in the water level.

As the water level touched 202.99 metres, Water Resources Department engineers discharged 50 cusecs of water on Sunday morning till Monday morning as a precautionary measure.

With no rainfall and meagre inflow of 2.86 cusecs on Monday morning, water release was stopped.

The level stood at 202.91 metres. The dam has a maximum storage of 149 mcft. With water from the Pilavakkal Irrigation System filling up the 40 system tanks in Virudhunagar district for the last three years, farmers are eagerly waiting for the water release to irrigate over 8,500 acres of land.

The other dam under Pilavakkal Irrigation System, Kovilar dam has got only 41.1 mcft of water as against its maximum storage of 133 mcft.

Officials have planned to release water for irrigation in another 10 to 15 days and are awaiting clearance from the State Government.

