Copious inflow in Vaigai dam; water level up by 3 feet on Monday

December 18, 2023 08:56 pm | Updated 08:56 pm IST

With copious inflow due to heavy rain in its catchment areas, water level in Vaigai dam rose by nearly three feet in 13 hours to 68.34 feet at 7 p.m. on Monday.

The level in the dam stood at 65.55 feet at 6 a.m. on Monday.

Meanwhile, the first flood warning to five districts -- Theni, Dindigul, Madurai, Sivaganga and Ramanathapuram -- downstream Vaigai dam was issued when its water level touched 66.01 feet at 8 a.m. on Monday.

The inflow to the dam which remained over 17,000 cusecs during the day time fell to 14,000 cusecs by 7 p.m.

The second flood warning would be issued as and when the water level in the dam touches 68.5 feet.

However, the discharge from the reservoir remained the same 3,169 cusecs meant for irrigation of double crop area, old Vaigai ayacut and drinking water requirements of Madurai city.

Meanwhile, the level in the Periyar dam also rose by 1.5 feet -- from 136.50 feet at 6 a.m. on Monday to 138 feet by 4 p.m. the same day.

The dam was getting an inflow of 5,000 cusecs.

Meanwhile, Tamil Nadu Government has cautioned the Kerala- Government of a likelihood of release of water towards Idukki district in the event of heavy inflow during the night which would lead to sudden increase in the dam level.

Water for single crop areas

“As water level in Vaigai dam has gone up enabling the release of water for the single crop farming areas in Madurai. Heeding to the farmers’ demand we will discuss about the possibility with the respective officials,” said Minister for Registration and Commercial Taxes P. Moorthy.

Speaking to the media at an event here on Monday, Mr. Moorthy refuted the allegations of the opposition parties that the State government was denying water for irrigation to Melur and Tirumangalam due to political reasons. “The decision to not open water for areas in Melur and Tirumangalam was purely due to the unavailability of water and there was no political influence in the decision,” he added.