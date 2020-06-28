CoP warning

Madurai

28 June 2020 22:45 IST

Commissioner of Police, Madurai City, S. Davidson Devasirvatham has warned police personnel, who tested positive, against coming out of hospital or home.

The warning came after complaints that some police personnel admitted to COVID-19 ward in Railway Hospital were leaving the facility for morning stroll.

The CoP said their action posed danger to medical staff and general public. It was the responsibility of every police personnel undergoing treatment or quarantined to follow the guidelines and protocol strictly. “If any violation of treatment protocol by police personnel comes to notice, they will face disciplinary proceedings.”

Advertising

Advertising